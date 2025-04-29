Rashid Khan's downfall decoded as old ally Jadeja calls it normal in sportsman's journey: ‘Easy for me to sit here…’

The IPL 2025 has not been very kind to Rashid Khan so far. The Afghanistan spinner was retained as the first pick by Gujarat Titans over skipper Shubman Gill but in his fourth season with the franchise, his performance has dipped drastically. The 26-year-old has been one of the most impactful bowlers in IPL over the past few years but it seems like after dominating the tournament for almost 8 seasons, he is witnessing a big hiccup this year. Rashid Khan has claimed just seven wickets in 9 matches so far this season at an economy of 8.88.(AFP)

The downhill curve started last year where he finished with 10 scalps in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.40. However, things have worsened for him as the fear of facing him in the middle no more occurs in the batters' minds as even Vaibhav Suryavanshi,14, didn't have any second thoughts on Monday while smashing him for a six when he was batting on 94.

Ajay Jadeja, who worked closely with Rashid during his time on Afghanistan's coaching staff, said that the Titans won't be very worried about his form. Even with him not at his best, they are in pole position to qualify for the playoffs.

"Titans are pretty much at the top while we are talking, second at the moment. So as a team, I think they'd be pretty happy because, in spite of Rashid not having the greatest time that he's had," Ajay Jadeja, JioStar Expert, replied to Hindustan Times query during a selected media interaction on upcoming key clashes as teams race to the TATA IPL play-offs.

However, Jadeja asserted that when Rashid regains his mojo, it will only boost the morale of the Titans, who have been sitting comfortably in second place on the points table.

Somebody who's played for so many years, there'll be a moment where he's at greater times, and still being at the top only gives them more confidence. I look at it that way, that you know, imagine when he starts, you know, getting to the top or delivering what you and I and the fans expect from him on a daily base. So from that point of view, yes, from Rashid's point of view, I think it is easy for us, or at least for me, to sit here and feel he is not doing this well or that well.

“Teams are learning to play Rashid Khan better”

The former Indian cricketer shared his thoughts on Rashid's underwhelming form and said every great player experiences a drop in form at some point in their career. He suggested that it is normal for Rashid to be facing struggles, after dominating the game for such a long time, the batters start reading him with the help of analysts.

"I think this will be part of every sportsman's journey, especially people who have had journeys for 10 years, 12 years. And there will be one of those seasons, especially towards the latter hour of that 10-year period, because the opposition also start reading you. There is a little bit of analysis that goes on, I may be a big fighter of these data guys, but, there is something in that you can learn from as well. And I think the other teams are learning to play better," he said.

Rashid's old ally has backed him to bounce back in the later stages of the tournament, specifically in the knockouts, to make things easy for the 2022 champions.

"I'm sure he'll come up with, you know, something new by the end of this tournament. So, you know, imagine a knockout game and suddenly he comes up with a performance that you and I expect or what you are referering to GT would love that, and so would Rashid," he concluded.

