Ravi Shastri announces, 'Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be fast-tracked into the Indian team if...'

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, suggesting the youngster could be fast-tracked into the senior national setup if he continues his rapid rise through the ranks. India's Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates after completing his century against England U19(Action Images via Reuters)

Suryavanshi’s latest heroics came in the fourth Youth ODI against England Under-19s, where he smashed a blistering 143 off just 78 balls to power India to a massive 363 for 9. His innings, which featured 13 fours and 10 towering sixes, included a record-breaking century in just 52 balls — the fastest ever in Youth ODIs. The previous record was held by Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam (53 balls in 2013).

"He will play First-Class cricket, but that’s what the IPL does. It gives you that platform. The whole country sees you. And you catch the imagination of everyone," said Shastri during commentary on the ongoing Test between England and India at Edgbaston when former England captain Michael Atherton asked about Vaibhav Suryavanshi. "It will fast-track him if he goes and plays First-Class cricket, goes and gets a couple of hundreds in his first couple of seasons."

Suryavanshi, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar, became the youngest to score a Youth ODI century at 14 years and 100 days — surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto (14 years, 241 days). The young left-hander already made headlines earlier this year during the IPL, scoring the fastest century ever in the league’s history — a 35-ball blitz for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

“He has already caught the eyes; already made it to the Under-19 team at the age of 14. Smacking it everywhere. And it’s tours like this to England, with this exposure. He can only improve," Shastri added.

This isn’t the first time Suryavanshi has broken records. He previously scored the second-fastest hundred in a Youth Test — a 58-ball ton against Australia U19 in Chennai last year, placing him just behind Moeen Ali’s 56-ball century from 2005.

Bihar Cricket Association president Rakesh Tiwari also lauded the youngster’s achievement. “Vaibhav has brought immense pride to Bihar and to the nation. His dedication and mental strength at such a young age are extraordinary. We believe this is just the beginning of many more records to come,” Tiwari said in a statement.

India U19 currently lead the five-match series 2-1, with Suryavanshi’s exploits putting them firmly in command. With each innings, the young star is not only making a strong case for early inclusion in the senior domestic circuit, but now has backing from one of Indian cricket’s most influential voices.