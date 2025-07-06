IND vs ENG Live Updates: Raining in Birmingham; India could have 2 sessions to bowl England out as delayed start awaits
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England Test Series Day 5: India stand only 7 wickets away from Shubman Gill's first Test win as captain, but the threat of rain looms large in Birmingham, and could interrupt what India hope will be a triumphant day.
IND vs ENG Live Updates, India vs England Test Series Day 5: For the second time in the first two Test matches of this series, it comes down to the fifth and final day. The newly-minted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has offered plenty of quality and drama thus far, and the pitches have been sensational from a Test cricket perspective, taking both matches down to the wire. This time, it’s a similar situation heading into day five, as India set England a target to chase. The key difference is that this time it isn’t merely daunting, as at Leeds: after Shubman Gill’s sensational set of performances in Edgbaston, England have to chase 608. For even as good a chasing team as theirs, that is a bit excessive, meaning it comes down to whether they can hold off India’s bowlers on the fifth day, or if Gill can spur his team on to find the inspiration and the quality to fight back and level this series at 1-1....Read More
India have a head start, having taken three key wickets on the evening of day four: first Zak Crawley, then Ben Duckett, who anchored last Test’s chase, and lastly Joe Root, who continues to struggle this series to find the big runs he has made a habit of scoring. Ollie Pope and Harry Brook, both of whom have tonned up this series, are the overnight batters, with Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith still to come and in the tank. However, there is no question that India did what needed to be done in the 16 overs they managed after a delayed declaration. They have runs on the board and therefore the license to attack, which will be key as batting becomes easier and easier through the day as the ball ages. What India will hope for is some wear and tear beginning to show on the pitch, which will allow their pair of spinners to enter the game and try and dislodge England’s middle order.
Another element that will play a role is rain. Birmingham had poor weather overnight and will continue to see rain when play is slated to start on day five. There could very easily be a few overs lost — but the good news for India fans and neutrals is that the weather is expected to clear up relatively quickly and remain favourable for play from the afternoon onwards. England might quietly be hoping that the rain favours them: for all the talk about wanting to gun for a win from all positions, there will likely come a time when they realise the best they can hope for is to settle for a draw.
Plenty to fight for in this match, and plenty of moving parts that will need answering. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are bowling excellently, but Shubman Gill knows that sealing a Test victory isn’t regulation work by any means. The Indian captain has had a Test match to remember, but for him, what will matter most is getting his first win as skipper on the board. Can he rally his troops and find what is needed to get that done?
