Ravi Shastri as Team India coach: All stats and numbers to support his case

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 12:38 IST

Ravi Shastri was announced as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). Shastri was the favourite to retain his job and Committee comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy decided that Shastri was the perfect person out of the five candidates to take Indian cricket forward. They called it a close race with Tom Moody and Mike Hesson and Shastri got the job due to a variety of factors including communication skills.

This will now be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019). So let’s look at all the stats and number of Shastri’s reign as Team India head coach.

First we start with Tests as India has been utterly dominant in the longest format of the game under his tenure. He was appointed as the head coach on July 11, 2017 and since then India has played 21 Tests (home and away). India have won 11 Tests in that period. India became the number one team in the ICC Test rankings as they continued their dominance in the longest format. They have only lost two series away from home– against South Africa and England. Team India also won a Test series in Australia for the first time in their history.

In One Day Internationals, India has also performed exceedingly well. In the 61 ODIs, Team India has managed to win 44. They won the Asia Cup while emerging victorious for the first time in ODI series in Australia (2-1) and South Africa (5-1). They lost only two series out of 11 which was in England and against Australia at home.

However, the biggest disappointment was bowing out of the World Cup in the semi-final stage despite dominating the round robin stage.

Kohli and Co have also continued to dominate in the shortest format where they have a win percentage of 69.44. They even have better win percentage than No.1 ranked Pakistan (23 wins in 29 games).

Team India under Shastri has the best win-loss ratio by any other team in that period. ratio of 2.6; the best by any team within the time period. Even though he has faced criticism from some of the fans, his tenure has undoubly been a successful period for Team India.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 12:26 IST