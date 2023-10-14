Ravi Shastri declares Rohit and Co. as ‘clear favourites’ but warns India of Pakistan's 'unpredictable' factor

It's almost time for one of the biggest clashes at the ongoing World Cup 2023 as arch rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in what is expected to be a pulsating Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the predictions have already dropped, many feel India, being the hosts and the form they've displayed so far, have the edge over their neighbours. (Follow | India vs Pakistan Live Score, World Cup 2023)

India captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan run between the wickets(PTI)

India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar echoed similar opinion and now ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has joined the bandwagon.

Sharing his thoughts on the high octane clash during an interaction with Fox Cricket, Shastri noted Pakistan to bring “A++++ game" if they want to outplay Rohit Sharma and Co. He, however, admitted that Pakistan are capable enough to do it.

“It’s going to be a madhouse,” said Shastri.

“The biggest crowd of the tournament will be there, the energy and the atmosphere will be electric.

“I believe India start as clear favourites. Pakistan will have to bring their real A++++ game if they want to upset India, which they can. We know how unpredictable they can be,” he added.

How have both the teams fared so far

Both India and Pakistan have maintained a 100 percent record so far in the tournament. India, however, are placed above Pakistan due to a superior net run-rate (NRR).

India kicked-off the campaign with a superb six-wicket win over Australia, with spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin dictating the proceedings with the ball. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then put up a fine show with the bat, stitching a crucial 165-run stand after India were reduced to 2 for 3, while chasing 200.

India then defeated Afghanistan by eight wickets in the following encounter, with skipper Rohit Sharma leading the side from the front.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Netherlands by 81 runs, although the performance was far from best. They then completed a stiff chase against Sri Lanka and won the match by six wickets.

