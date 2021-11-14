‘Now that the penny has dropped…’: Ravi Shastri leaves special note, mentions Kohli, Rohit and Rahane

Ravi Shastri on Saturday left a note for everyone, sharing his thoughts on his seven-year long stint as the coach of Team India. Expressing his gratitude, the proud former India head coach described the journey as 'incredible'.

“Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport,” he tweeted.

Shastri also mentioned senior players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane in it.

Shastri, who has played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, took over as the coach of Team India in 2014 and under his guidance the team climbed to the top position in the Test format and made it to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in England.

However, his stint came to an end on a rather disappointing note as the Men In Blue failed to reach the final four stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE. The team had a torrid outing in UAE, where they lost to Pakistan and New Zealand, before tumbling Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia.

India's batting legend Rahul Dravid will take over as the team's new coach and the upcoming home series against New Zealand, which starts from November 17, will be his first assignment.

