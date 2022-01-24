'Was fond of his attitude. He should be kept in mind': Shastri reveals 2 choices for replacing Kohli as Test captain

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed his choices for India's next Test captain, backing veteran cricketer Rohit Sharma for the role, but has also admitted that the selectors should keep young Rishabh Pant in mind for the leadership role as well.

Sharing his views on India's next red-ball captain, Shastri while speaking to India Today opined that if Rohit is fit, he should be elevated to the captaincy role.

The BCCI had picked Rohit as India's new vice-captain in the red-ball format last month, ahead of the Test series in South Africa, replacing Ajinkya Rahane. However, Rohit was rested from the series owing to a hamstring injury he had picked during the home series against New Zealand.

"If Rohit is fit, why can't he be the captain in Tests too. He was appointed vice-captain for the South Africa series but he couldn't go there because of injuries. So why not, if he was made the vice-captain, why can't he be promoted to captaincy," said Shastri.

The former India coach further mentioned that the selectors should keep the 24-year-old Pant in mind while looking at options for the Test captaincy, explaining that the youngster reads the game well and always puts the team ahead.

"Rishabh is a tremendous young player. As a coach, I was very fond of him, his attitude and the good thing about him was that he would always listen to you. A lot of people say, he always does what he wants but that's not true. He reads the game well and would always put my team effort first than self. So he should always be kept in mind for leadership," said Shastri.

Besides Pant and Rohit, KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah has also emerged as one of the frontrunners for the role.

Following Rohit's injury, Rahul was named as the vice-captain in the South Africa Test series and was elevated to the captaincy role for the Johannesburg Test after Kohli had incurred an injury. He also led the Indian team in the ODI series against South Africa.

Bumrah, on the other hand, served as a deputy to Rahul in the Johannesburg Test and in the ODI series.