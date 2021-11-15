Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ravi Shastri roped in as Legends League Cricket Commissioner

The first season of LLC is scheduled to be held in January next year in the Gulf.
India coach Ravi Shastri (Action Images via Reuters)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Former India chief coach Ravi Shastri has been roped in as the Commissioner of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a professional event for retired players that is set to take off next year.

"It feels great to remain connected with cricket in the thick of action, especially with the Legends of the game who have been champions in their own rights," Shastri, whose stint with India ended after the team's exit from the ICC T20 World Cup, said in a release issued by the event's organisers.

"It is going to be a lot of fun with some serious cricket going. These stalwarts have nothing new to prove but they have their reputation in line and I can assure you, it will be interesting to see how they do justice to it.

"I am extremely thrilled to be a part of Legends League Cricket. This is a unique initiative and we see a very bright future ahead," added the 59-year-old.

The release, however, did not specify his role as Commissioner of the league.

The League will have former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, among other cricket nations divided into three Teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World.

Raman Raheja, co-founder and CEO of league, said, "He (Shastri) has been a true legend of Indian and world cricket, bringing glory to India for years."

"We perhaps couldn't have a better person to lead our cricket affairs and guide the League in the right direction. We look forward to the exciting days ahead."

Australian physiotherapist Andrew Leipus, who was associated with Team India and also the National Cricket Academy, has already joined as the Director (Sports Science) to oversee the fitness of all the players joining the league. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
