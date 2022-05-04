Ravi Shastri's ‘tu do baar kha le’ tweet for Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj leaves Twitter in splits

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri does not think twice before speaking his heart out. His social media handles also follow that philosophy. Shastri's Eid wish for Team India pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj was once such example of that. Knowing Shami and Siraj's love for biriyani, Shastri came up with a stunning tweet that left Twitter users in splits. Terming Shami and Siraj 'double trouble,' Shastri offered his unique wishes to the right-arm quicks on Eid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Eid Mubarak to my Double Trouble! @MdShami11, aaj game hai ! Biryani baad. Aar ya paar. @mdsirajofficial tu do baar kha leh 💪🏻 🤗" Shastri tweeted on Tuesday.

Shami and Siraj have been one of India's main weapons in red ball cricket for the past year or so. Siraj, who made his debut in the 2020-21 Australia tour, has managed to held his own in a strong Indian pace-bowling unit comprising Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Livingstone's biggest six of IPL 2022 leaves Shami, Mayank dumbstruck

Both Siraj and Shami however represent different franchises in the IPL. Siraj plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore while Shami plies his trade for the Gujarat Titans.

Siraj has picked up 8 wickets in 10 matches for RCB this year. Shami, on the other hand, has been the leader of the GT bowling unit. The veteran India seamer has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches and is currently at number 7 in the Purple Cap holder's list.

Shami, however, had an off day on against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday. The right-arm seamer, who started off brilliantly by removing the dangerous Jonny Bairstow for 1 in the third over, was taken to the cleaners later in the innings by Liam Livingstone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The England batter hit Shami for three sixes and two fours in the 16th over of the match that yielded 28 runs. The first 117 metre six that Livingstone hit off Shami is currently the biggest in IPL 2022.

PBKS won the match by 7 wickets and four overs to spare. GT, however, still sit pretty at the top of the points table with 16 points to their name.

Siraj will be in action against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON