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Ravi Shastri suggests BCCI turn towards ‘mature and destructive’ India star to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain

Ravi Shastri believes the clarity, consistency, and confidence of Sanju Samson in 2026 makes him the go-to option for leadership in the T20I unit.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 10:40 am IST
Written by Kartikay Dutta
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Reports have circulated across Indian media in recent weeks regarding how Suryakumar Yadav’s tenure as Indian captain for T20Is might be short-lived, with the BCCI looking beyond the 2026 World Cup winning leader in a bid to prepare for the future. As far as former Indian coach Ravi Shastri is concerned, there is only one direction they should turn to instead.

Ravi Shastri has given Sanju Samson the backing to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain down the line.(PTI)

“India, come the next (T20) World Cup (in 2028), might be looking for a new captain, depending on how Surya goes over the next couple of years,” Shastri said while speaking on the ICC Review.

India would have a couple of candidates to consider if they do look to move past Suryakumar – Shreyas Iyer’s track record in the IPL makes him a candidate, as does Hardik Pandya’s. However, one player Shastri thinks deserves the call-up is a player who is currently not an IPL captain at all.

“But Sanju Samson has put himself there for a leadership role because he's done that in the past for Rajasthan (Royals),” explained Shastri. “And he's a certainty in the side, at the top of the order, extremely destructive. So I see him, this is just the start of something more you'll see from Sanju over the next two or three years.”

Samson's 2026 performances make him lead candidate

“But my word this season, the way he's played after his performance in the T20 World Cup where single-handedly he almost won India games, the big games, the quarter-finals (West Indies, Super 8), semi-finals, the final,” said Shastri.

But beyond that, what makes Shastri even more confident is the ‘maturity’ he has shown while batting at the top of the order for CSK, his new franchise. With the weight of expectations and one of the senior members in the team in MS Dhoni’s absence, Samson has led from the front in yellow, with a couple of centuries and another srong season under his belt.

“The way he stepped up and the maturity he's showing now in the IPL, makes him a clear case as far as I'm concerned for leadership in the future,” concluded Shastri, throwing his weight behind Samson.

 
ravi shastri suryakumar yadav sanju samson
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Home / Cricket News / Ravi Shastri suggests BCCI turn towards ‘mature and destructive’ India star to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain
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