WATCH: Ravi Shastri shares hilarious clip of Virat Kohli attempting 'tracer bullet challenge' ahead of 100th Test

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri shared a video of Virat Kohli attempting to imitate his famous 'tracer bullet' phrase ahead of the latter's 100th Test match. Shastri hailed Kohli for the career he has had thus far as the 33-year-old gears up to become the 12th Indian to play 100 Test matches.

"100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It's been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers...@imVkohli #VK100," Shastri said in his tweet with a video which showed him throwing the 'like a tracer bullet' challenge.

"This is the hashtag, like a tracer bullet challenge. You have heard me say it on the microphone over the years. Let's see how my colleagues do it," says Shastri in the video. It then cuts to Kohli attempting to imitate Shastri's commentary.

"Hi Ravi bhai. I don't think anyone can match up to your version of the 'tracer bullet' but I am going to give it a go," says Kohli before belting out his rendition of Shastri.

Shastri was the head coach of the Indian team for nearly five of the seven years in which Kohli captained the side. The pair led India in a period in which the team has been nearly invincible at home and recorded away series wins in the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

They also led India to a historic series win in Australia in 2018/19. Shastri was head coach when India recorded a second consecutive series win in Australia in 2021/22 despite the absence of a number of senior players, including Kohli.

