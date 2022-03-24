‘Forget the money. That’s come and gone’: Ravi Shastri warns players on price tag pressure, explains how to tackle it

Former India coach Ravi Shastri had some words of advice for budding crickets, who will be playing in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 59-year-old, who has followed the tournament closely ever since its inception, knows how the exorbitant price tag can put additional pressure on the players, but he advices them to stick to their basics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press-conference ahead of the lucrative T20 league, where he will be a part of the commentary panel, said: “It is important to forget the money part of it. That’s come and gone. You have to go back to the basics and start from scratch. It is easier said than done. If you start living in the memory of how much you made, that is going to create extra pressure on you…”

He also feels the tournament will give the national selectors a great opportunity to decide on a future leader as a host of dynamic youngsters will be seen leading their respective franchises.

Also Read | 'In the end, all Rishabh can do is..': Shane Watson gives his verdict on comparisons between Pant and MS Dhoni

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer have earlier captained in the T20 tournament, but it will be interesting to see how Mayank Agarwal and Hardik Pandya handle the same responsibility.

Mayank takes charge as the Punjab Kings captain, while Pandya makes his captaincy debut with new franchise Gujarat Titans.

“India will be looking closely at the newcomers who will be captaining teams — whether it is Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya. I know Rishabh over the last few years, he has got one hell of a cricket brain."

IPL 2022: 'Senior player' Jos Buttler identifies his role with Rajasthan Royals, reveals his aim

“It is a great opportunity for selectors to see how these youngsters captain their sides because India will be looking for a solid captain for the future. Rohit is still around for the next couple of years but after that, they will look for a good white-ball captain and here is the opportunity,” he said during the same presser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 15th edition of the IPL will kick-off on March 26, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be taking on previous year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders.