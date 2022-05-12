'Cricket or hockey?': Ravichandran Ashwin's bizarre stance against Kuldeep Yadav sparks meme-fest on Twitter

The Delhi Capitals registered their sixth win of the season when they defeated Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League game on Wednesday. After restricting the RR to 160/6 in 20 overs, the DC chased down the target with 11 balls to spare, losing only two wickets as Mitchell Marsh (89) and David Warner (52*) forged a 144-run stand for the second wicket to take the Capitals home. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant provides update on Prithvi Shaw's health after Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals

Earlier, in RR's batting innings, the side lost the early wicket of Jos Buttler as he was dismissed on 7. As expected, the RR promoted Ravichandran Ashwin at no.3, which had been the case this season whenever the side lost an early wicket in the innings. This time, however, Ashwin enjoyed a fruitful stay at the crease as he scored a half-century off 38 balls, and stabilised the side's innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal.

The veteran Indian off-spinner is known for his innovations in the game and during his 50-run knock, Ashwin didn't shy away from practicing a rather strange-looking stance as he faced chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashwin was eventually dismissed in the 15th over of the match as he attempted to clear the long-off boundary against Mitchell Marsh.

The 35-year-old Indian cricketer's strange batting stance sparked a meme-fest on Twitter:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, with the ball, Mitchell Marsh had picked up the two important wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (19) and Ravichandran Ashwin (50). Looking confident after having hitting a few boundaries, including two maximums and a ramp shot over keeper Pant, Ashwin went along nicely and brought up his half-century in 38 balls.

However, the premier off-spinner got out soon after reaching the landmark with Marsh coming back into the attack to give DC the breakthrough.

With the bat, Marsh smashed seven sixes and five fours to emerge as the night's hero.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON