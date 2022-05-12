Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant provides update on Prithvi Shaw's health after Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw missed Delhi Capitals' last three matches, and was also admitted to hospital on Sunday due to high fever.
Published on May 12, 2022 09:05 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant provided an update on Prithvi Shaw's health after his side registered a dominant win over Rajasthan Royals in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Thursday. Shaw has missed DC's last three matches and was also admitted to a hospital on Sunday due to high fever. Pant revealed in the post-match presentation that Shaw could be suffering from typhoid. Follow IPL 2022 Coverage

Also read: 'If you're no.4, you come to bat at no.4. Take responsibility': Gavaskar slams Sanju Samson for batting order shuffle

"We miss him but we can't control that. He has typhoid or something, like that is what the doctor told me," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shaw had himself shared an Instagram post from his hospital bed, saying he is hopeful of coming back soon. In Shaw's absence, Mandeep Singh was initially included as an opener in the side before he was replaced by Srikar Bharat, who has also failed to step up in two games since.

About the crucial victory, Pant, who had opted to field after winning the toss said, "It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way.

"I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game."

RR captain Sanju Samson said his team fell a few runs short of what would have been a challenging target.

"Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game," Samson said. 

(With PTI inputs)

prithvi shaw delhi capitals rishabh pant ipl 2022 ipl
