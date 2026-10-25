HT Exclusive | AR Rahman says he was terrified of live performances, agrees that Roja was his 'peak'

He has been the most celebrated Indian composer of his age. A two-time Oscar winner, Grammy winner, and globally celebrated, AR Rahman draws crowds wherever he goes. The composer-performer is in the middle of his Wonderment Tour, which is coming to Mumbai and Delhi in the coming days. Ahead of his ‘homecoming’, Rahman sat down with Hindustan Times to discuss his musical journey, the initial ‘fear’ of live performances, and why being in music is a blessing. Excerpts: AR Rahman is set to perform in Mumbai and Delhi-NCR as part of his Wonderment Tour. (Photo: Instagram)

HT: You are someone who is a very reclusive composer. You like to do your work mostly at night alone. But then when you are on stage, you're a powerhouse performer. So which Rahman comes more naturally to you? The composer who sits in a room or the performer who's on stage? Rahman: I think both. There was a time when I was on stage I felt like I was seeing death. I was so terrified! Now, it's been the 30 years from my first performance in '96 in Malaysia to what we're doing now in various things—one with the symphony orchestras in the US, and Wonderment, which is a big entertainment extravaganza. My music was so different and it was hard to interpret for musicians on stage. So it took a bit of time to take those liberties to live up everything, get the right kind of musicians who would add things and not destroy what was created for months. And so now I'm more comfortable.

HT: Since you said now you're more comfortable on stage, do you have to prep yourself or is a switch flipped as soon as you go on stage and the performer comes out? Rahman: No, it takes at least a couple of days. In the case of a tour, probably a month before prepping alternate arrangements. Right now, for this one, I'm coming from a completely different state of mind from the symphony concerts in the US, and then flying straight on the day of the concert and doing it. It's terrifying, but we did Bangalore a couple of weeks back and it did well. One day before is always nice to get people from different mindsets to be in union with what we're doing on stage. We do all the surprises, all the alternate arrangements, the intro—everything. So it is still a lot of stress before, and then when the music lovers come in, you forget all the trouble and stress.