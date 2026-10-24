India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar eyes early wickets, Sooryavanshi comes into playing XI

Shreyas seemed like a relieved man at the toss, and why wouldn't he be? India kept the threat of jet lag at bay to win the series opener. When asked about his decision to bowl, he said he made the call based on the dew factor.

Here's what he said: We're going to bowl first. That's one of the reasons (On dew being a factor). We have had a little bit of time to recover and catch up on some sleep. Everyone is in decent shape, I would say. Some of the players, including myself, do their training on match day. So, we are in a good place.

Ishan is injured, so Vaibhav comes in for him. Prince comes in for Mayank, which is just a tactical change. Vaibhav is going to bat at number three.