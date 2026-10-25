French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu faces World No.1 An Se Young; eyes first-ever title

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PV Sindhu takes on An Se Young in the French Open 2026 final

French Open 2026 Final LIVE updates: PV Sindhu faces her toughest test yet as she takes on World No. 1 An Se Young in the French Open 2026 women's singles final. Sindhu has shown incredible resilience throughout the tournament, especially in her hard-fought semifinal victory over Japan's Hina Akechi. A win would give Sindhu her 7th BWF World Tour title and her second Super 750 tournament win this season after the Japan Open triumph in July. Sindhu has never won the French Open in her career, and thus a win would add another feather in her illustrious cap. However, standing in her way is the unstoppable An Se Young. She boasts a staggering 65-1 record in 2026, and is coming into the final riding on a 49-match winning streak. She has not dropped a single game in this tournament. Historically, An Se Young completely dominates PV Sindhu, as the star Indian shuttler has lost all 10 encounters she has had with the South Korean in her career. ...Read More

However, standing in her way is the unstoppable An Se Young. She boasts a staggering 65-1 record in 2026, and is coming into the final riding on a 49-match winning streak. She has not dropped a single game in this tournament. Historically, An Se Young completely dominates PV Sindhu, as the star Indian shuttler has lost all 10 encounters she has had with the South Korean in her career.