‘Political art’ not the problem, politics behind it is’: Pawan Khera accuses Bikaner House of censorship

Outlining his stance, Khera stated: “In his video on X, a certain BJP wannabe animatedly points to Bikaner House’s policy on art shows and exhibitions, claiming that political content is not permitted. In that context, let me present an artwork exhibited at Bikaner House itself in September 2025. I would argue that it is deeply political.”

Khera's sharp remarks come amid a growing political row over the removal of 75 protest-themed photographs from artist Raihan Rajiv Vadra's solo exhibition, "No Idea Is Final," at Bikaner House in New Delhi .

In a post on X, Khera posted a video showcasing an artwork previously displayed at Bikaner House in September 2025 that depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Mahatma Gandhi . Khera argued that if pro-establishment messaging is permitted at the venue, restricting documentation of democratic protests exposes political hypocrisy.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday slammed former BJP IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya and the ruling dispensation, accusing them of blatant double standards regarding cultural policies and art censorship.

Responding to the argument that Bikaner House doesn't allow political content in art shows, he pointed to an artwork that was allowed at Bikaner House in September 2025, showing PM Modi alongside Mahatma Gandhi.

"At a time when Modi’s face is plastered on everything from foodgrain bags to roadside banners, projecting him as the source of every benefit, that face becomes deeply political. Portraying Modi, rather wishfully, on an equal footing with Mahatma Gandhi is a political statement in itself. This raises serious questions about the double standards of Bikaner House and, by extension, the government. Clearly, ‘political art’ is not the problem. The politics behind it is,” he said.

Khera questioned why was that political art allowed, but Vadra's protest-themed photos, which were about democracy, the Constitution and the right to protest, removed?

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“This raises serious questions about the double standards of Bikaner House and, by extension, the government. Clearly, ‘political art’ is not the problem. The politics behind it is. If it glorifies and pedestalises the master, it is welcome. If it celebrates democracy, the Constitution and every citizen’s inherent right to protest, suddenly it is unacceptable” he added.

Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had planned to display 105 images documenting youth-led protests and civic movements across Delhi at his solo photography show at Bikaner House.

However, just hours before the public opening, the Bikaner House administration, which functions under the Rajasthan government, asked for 75 photographs to be removed, citing its policy against political content at the venue.

While BJP functionaries backed the decision, pointing to official guidelines that bar political content in art shows, Congress leaders called it an act of state censorship.

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Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the move, calling it a "ridiculous" attempt to stifle youth voices and silence artists capturing democratic dissent.

BJP spokespersons said state-run cultural venues like Bikaner House are bound by clear guidelines that prohibit politically charged exhibitions, and asserted that the authorities acted within the prescribed administrative framework.

Raihan Vadra said he took down the 75 photographs under pressure to avoid cancellation of the entire show, but plans to exhibit the complete, unedited collection at another venue in Delhi and later in Bengaluru.