Groin injury rules tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje out of series decider

South Africa tearaway pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the third and final Test against Australia at Cape Town starting on October 27. Anrich Nortje bowled just 3.3 overs in the second Test. (AFP)

The 32-year-old bowled just 3.3 overs in the first Australian innings of the second Test at Gqeberha and took the important wicket of Marnus Labuschagne for 14. He had to return to the dressing room on account of a groin injury. He didn’t bowl at all in the second innings.

Luckily for South Africa, even without him, they were able to beat Australia by an innings and 31 runs to tie the series at 1-1, having lost the first Test by 214 runs at Kingsmead, Durban.

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“South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series decider of the ICC World Test Championship contest against Australia due to a mild groin injury sustained while bowling during the first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha. Scans conducted on Thursday confirmed the extent of the injury, ruling Nortje out of the final Test,” an ICC release said.

The Durban game was Nortje’s first Test match in almost four years. He took four wickets in the match but looked far from his best. The Proteas haven’t named any replacement for him as yet.

With Kagiso Rabada back in action from the second Test after missing the first one due to a hamstring problem, Nortje is unlikely to be missed much. Rabada took six wickets in the Gqeberha game to inspire his team to a big win. Fast-bowling allrounders Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder have played in both games so far. Jansen's first-innings five-for was instrumental to the win in the second Test. Nortje’s injury allows South Africa to look at another fast bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch or out-and-out pacer Gerald Coetzee for the decider. Or if not that, they can opt for a batter.