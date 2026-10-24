India A all out for 113 after Test batting stars struggle against New Zealand A on Day 1

India’s big batting Test stars had a baptism of fire in the first four-day unofficial Test at Lincoln on Saturday. Representing India A ahead of the two-Test series next month, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, captain Dhruv Jurel, all struggled on the opening day of the game on a lively pitch as the team was bowled out for 113 against New Zealand A in 39.3 overs. Devdutt Padikkal looked better than the rest. (PTI)

Indian seamers were expected to get their own back on the Kiwis but they failed to make any impression as New Zealand A reached 80/0 in 22 overs at the time of writing this article. Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Mukesh Choudhary, all looked at sea against captain Rhys Mariu (47 not out) and Curtis Heaphy (21 not out).

Earlier, Mariu won the toss and decided to field in light of the bowling-friendly conditions. Rahul was the first to go for a duck off pacer Fraser Sheat. Jaiswal dropped anchor with No.3 Padikkal but Zak Gibson ended his resistance for 17 (45 balls). Sudharsan, who is competing with Padikkal for the No.3 Test spot, was Simon Keene’s victim. The left-hander failed to open his account. He was bowled by the right-arm Kiwi pacer, who went on to take a five-for (5/24).