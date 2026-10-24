India A all out for 113 after Test batting stars struggle against New Zealand A on Day 1
If not for Yash Rathod’s 44 not out, things could have been much worse for the touring side.
India’s big batting Test stars had a baptism of fire in the first four-day unofficial Test at Lincoln on Saturday. Representing India A ahead of the two-Test series next month, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, captain Dhruv Jurel, all struggled on the opening day of the game on a lively pitch as the team was bowled out for 113 against New Zealand A in 39.3 overs.
Indian seamers were expected to get their own back on the Kiwis but they failed to make any impression as New Zealand A reached 80/0 in 22 overs at the time of writing this article. Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Mukesh Choudhary, all looked at sea against captain Rhys Mariu (47 not out) and Curtis Heaphy (21 not out).
Earlier, Mariu won the toss and decided to field in light of the bowling-friendly conditions. Rahul was the first to go for a duck off pacer Fraser Sheat. Jaiswal dropped anchor with No.3 Padikkal but Zak Gibson ended his resistance for 17 (45 balls). Sudharsan, who is competing with Padikkal for the No.3 Test spot, was Simon Keene’s victim. The left-hander failed to open his account. He was bowled by the right-arm Kiwi pacer, who went on to take a five-for (5/24).
Deep Dive
Jurel struggled too, and he was Keene’s second victim. The wicketkeeper batsman made 1. Padikkal was impressive at the other end and looked good for a big score, but then Gibson struck again to end his innings. The left-hander made 32 off 77 balls with the help of five boundaries.
If not for No.6 Yash Rathod’s 44 not out off 49 balls, things could have been much worse for the visitors. Rathod hit three fours and three sixes during his innings. Washington Sundar, Kamboj and Akash Deep, the remaining three Test-squad players in action today, contributed 0, 10 and 0, respectively.
India A are going to play two more unofficial Tests after this. The players are looking to gain some valuable practice as well as adapt in time before the first game of the two-Test series starts on November 19 at Wellington.
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