Ashwin’s inclusion makes Indian squad extremely well-rounded

Beating Pakistan is crucial on several counts, but to believe it is equal to winning the title is a chimera. India must avoid falling into that trap.

The rivalry with Pakistan also throws up a peculiar pitfall that India must be wary of. Since 1992, when they met for the first time, India have always beaten Pakistan in ODI World Cups, but only once -- in 2011 --went on to win the title. The emotional intensity in an Indo-Pak contest often overwhelms everything else, even for players. The message is clear.

Playing at home is a big advantage, but still does not provide certainty of winning the title. India won in 2011, but it must be remembered have also lost in the semis in 1987 and 1996 despite having formidable teams.

Smug belief that home conditions mean favourable results can boomerang badly. Australia, for instance, won in 2015, but had flopped badly in 1992. South Africa bombed in 2003. England, after failing in 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999, finally got redemption in 2019.

All teams hoping to win the Cup this time too will not only have to play well brilliantly, but sustain form for the duration of the tournament.

However mighty a side looks on paper, this does not necessarily translate how well it will perform. The World Cup threw up surprise winners in 1983 (India), 1987 (Australia), 1992 (Pakistan), 1996 (Sri Lanka), 2019 (England). In 2015 and 2019, India were fancied to win, but fizzled out prematurely.

It would be fair to say India are the strongest team in the tournament, But if the past is any lesson, Rohit Sharma and Co have to guard against.some lurking dangers.

Ashwin and Kohli were part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad. Rohit Sharma had missed out on a place narrowly then, but was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning team. Of the others, Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja, Rahul, Kuldeep, Pandya had played either the 2015, 2019 or both ODI World Cups.

Having two world class all-rounders of different types in Jadeja and Pandya is obviously a big plus, No other side in the tournament has India’s diversity or depth of talent, or indeed, wealth of experience in playing tournaments.

Ashwin’s inclusion makes the Indian squad extremely well-rounded. With every player in terrific form, picking the playing XI will be a headache for Rohit and Dravid, but a happy one! Conceivably, India can now play all three spinners (Jadeja, Ashwin, Kuldeep) and three fast bowlers (from Bumrah, Pandya, Shami, Siraj, Thakur) at the same time. Or various combos from these players as befits strategies against different opponents and pitches -- without weakening batting or bowling.

Interestingly, after firming up on Ashwin a while back, India desisted from revealing their hand till the very end. This was not dithering as may have seemed on the outside, rather I think, a clever ploy to confound other teams. For weeks, perhaps months, teams, captains and coaches playing in the World Cup have worked out strategies, even chosen players, without factoring in Ashwin. Now they will have to confront the challenges - technical, tactical and psychological -- he will pose.

Albeit largely in five-day cricket, Ashwin’s record in recent years against Australia, England and New Zealand -- touted as India’s strongest rivals in the World Cup – is fantastic. He has tormented and bamboozled the best batsmen of these teams repeatedly. This was the central factor in his favour even though the format is different. Unmatched skills, guile, acute competitiveness, mental toughness and vast experience were other attributes that propped up his case.

Were Rohit and Dravid chastened by the mistake of omitting Ashwin from the disastrous WTC final against Australia earlier this year? Perhaps. However, the decision to include him for the World Cup isn’t an act of atonement, rather, acknowledgement of the enormous value Ashwin he can bring to the side.

Before the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma had said he was in touch with Ashwin, -- a broad hint that from the periphery, Ashwin was moving centrestage in India's scheme of things. From there, it was a question of when, rather than if, he would make the cut. Now of course, he is India’s X Factor!

With good reason. Three-left arm spinners (Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel) in the original squad was one too many, as the Asia Cup showed. Injury to Axar opened up an opportunity for another spinner. While Washington Sundar was flown in as his cover in the Asia Cup, opinion in the Indian thinktank had been veering towards Ashwin even though he’s out of white-ball international cricket for a few years.

It’s not that Ashwin’s performances against Australia created a 'Eureka' moment and Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar suddenly woke up to his calibre. In fact, who to pick as the third spinner in the squad had been the most discussed subject among them for some weeks.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s belated inclusion in the World Cup squad wasn’t as much a surprise as how shrewdly this was kept under wraps for so long..

India's Ravichandran Ashwin (L) takes part in a practice session at the Punjab Cricket Association I.S. Bindra stadium in Mohali (AFP)

