'In 1994, batting was my fascination. I used to bowl medium pace': Ashwin makes major revelation on his formative years

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test history last week, when he dismissed Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka to grab his 435th wicket in the format. Ashwin went past legendary former India captain Kapil Dev for the feat, who ended a stellar Test career with 434 wickets in 131 matches. At the time of his retirement, Kapil Dev held the record for most wickets in Test history.

Ashwin remains only behind another former India captain Anil Kumble, who is also the fourth-highest wicket-taker in Test history (619). The 35-year-old off-spinner, reacting to his feat, said that he had been cheering for Kapil Dev when the former had gone past New Zealand great Richard Hadlee's record (431 wickets) 28 years ago.

“Feeling so humbled. 28 years ago, I was cheering for Kapil Paaji along with my dad when he went past Richard Hadlee's record,” Ashwin said on his official YouTube channel.

“Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought of going past his tally of wickets. Because I always wanted to be a batsman especially when I started off as an eight-year old. In 1994, batting was my fascination. Sachin Tendulkar was just emerging into the scene and Kapil Dev, himself was a terrific striker of the cricket ball,” the off-spinner recalled.

Ashwin further revealed that he used to bowl medium pace on his father's advice.

“In fact, I used to bowl medium pace on my dad's advice back then so that I can try to be the next Kapil Paaji. From there, to become an off-spinner and to represent India for so many years. In fact, I never thought I will play for India. I am so grateful and so humbled on this achievement,” said Ashwin.