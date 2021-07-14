Ravichandran Ashwin roars back with five-wicket haul in just 13 overs for Surrey in County game against Somerset

India's premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has warmed up for the five-Test series in style, picking up a five-wicket-haul in just 13 overs for Surrey against Somerset in a County Championship match at The Oval.

After picking up 1/99 with the ball in the first innings and scoring a duck with the bat, Ashwin turned over a new leaf in the second innings as his five wickets rocked Somerset's second innings, restricting them to 60/7 at the lunch interval on Wednesday. Ashwin's figures at the interval read 5/23 in 13 overs.

Opening the bowling for the second time in the match, Ashwin dismissed Somerset batsmen Steven Davies (7), Tom Lammonby (3), captain James Hildreth (14), George Barlett (12) and Roelof (7) van der Merwe. This is Ashwin's 49th fifth-wicket haul and seventh five-for in County cricket. At the session break, Somerset lead Surrey by 249 runs.

Ashwin has previously represented Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire, for whom he had picked four and two five-wicket hauls respectively.

Ashwin picked up his five-for on the same day the Indian team is to assemble back in the bio-bubble following their two-week-long break. After playing the World Test Championship final, the players took a break from the bio-bubble to explore the UK, but Ashwin opted to prepare for the five Tests against England by participating in a County game.

Safe to say, the move paid off well, and the off-spinner's confidence will be boosted by this performance 20 days before the start of the first India vs England Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.