Ind vs SL: Unbeaten in 9 years, Dravid & Dhawan's Team India have strong record to defend in Sri Lanka

The Indian cricket team, led by Shikhar Dhawan and under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid, will have the onerous task of maintaining India's fabulous record in the 50-over format on Sri Lankan soil, when the two teams clash in the three-match ODI series from July 18.

India have not lost an ODI in Sri Lanka since July 28th, 2012 and are on a winning streak of 8 ODIs in the emerald isles. No other visiting team has won as many consecutive ODIs in Sri Lanka till date.

India had in fact whitewashed the home team 5-0, during the ODI series in 2017. India are without many of their regular players including designated captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma as they are in England for next month's Test series.

Dhawan will be leading a side full of youngsters and few established names like Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India are the only team to have won more matches than they have lost against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka. The Indians have won 28 of their 61 encounters and lost 27, with no result in the remaining 6 matches.

Win percentage of teams against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka in ODIs (Min 10 odis)

India has a win percentage of 45.90 in ODIs vs SL in Sri Lanka, which is the best among all the team who have played a minimum of 10 matches in the island country.

This clearly shows that Dhawan and his men will have their task cut out against the hosts, who have had a torrid build up to the series. Apart from some squad members testing positive for Covid-19, some key players have been suspended after a breach of Covid-19 protocols during the team's visit to England recently.