'If he isn't fit, who will India play instead?': Former spinner Pragyan Ojha points out team's 'main concern' against SL

A relatively new-look Indian team will return to action in Tests when the side takes on Sri Lanka in the first Test in Mohali on Friday. The squad for the two-Test series sees a number of changes reflecting on a transition in the longest format of the game. Senior players like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, and Ishant Sharma made way for a host of young cricketers in the squad.

Rohit Sharma also succeeded Virat Kohli as India's new Test captain as other Test regulars like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Ravichandran Ashwin among others retain their places. Off-spinner Ashwin will be eyeing Kapil Dev's 434-wicket record when he plays in the first Test in Mohali – the spinner is only five wickets away from going past the legendary former Indian captain.

Ashwin had been unfit over the past month and was forced to miss the limited-overs series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha has expressed his concern over the same, insisting that the team management might have to think hard over Ashwin's like-for-like replacement if the veteran spinner faces a long-term injury.

“The bowling unit is usually a pretty set pattern. But the question on Ashwin's fitness remains. If you see the squad, I think Bumrah will be playing, I think Siraj can also get a chance. My main concern is regarding Ashwin's fitness,” Ojha said on Cricbuzz.

"When you play in India, the way Ashwin has bowled here, his absence could prove to be a big factor. If he is fit, then well and good but if he is not, who will Team India play instead of him? That is something to think about," said the former spinner.

In addition to Ashwin, Team India's spin attack includes Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant Yadav, and Saurabh Kumar, who received his maiden international call-up.

