R Ashwin says Kapil Dev sent him two invaluable gifts after India spinner surpassed him: 'It was very sweet of him'

India's R Ashwin will always remember the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka, for it was there that the ace spinner went past the legendary Kapil Dev and become the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Ashwin picked up his 435th Test wickets when he dismissed Charith Asalanka in Sri Lanka's second innings and surpassed Kapil's tally of 434 wickets, which he had achieved way back in 1994. After India crushed Sri Lanka and wrapped up the match by an innings and 222 runs, Ashwin penned a heartfelt post on Instagram, calling the achievement nothing less than a dream. (Also Read: R Ashwin surpasses legendary Kapil Dev to enter historic list in Mohali Test)

Kapil had expressed his delight at Ashwin overtaking him and congratulated him on the marvellous feat. In fact, India's first-ever World Cup winning captain had even backed Ashwin to get to 500 Test wickets. However, that wasn't it though. On Wednesday, Ashwin, in a video uploaded by the BCCI, revealed that he received a couple of mementos from Kapil after his memorable achievement. "It was very sweet of Kapil paaji. He actually sent a bouquet home and also sent a small hand-written note congratulating me for crossing him," said Ashwin.

As Ashwin now sits next only to Anil Kumble, Ashwin thanked all the role models whom he looked up to while growing up and during his formative years in cricket. A humble and modest Ashwin dedicated his achievement to several legends of Indian cricket, who left an impact on him and as he admits, are the reason behind the off-spinner reaching where he has.

"You know… sometimes people forget that people like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh… those who have done incredible things in the past, are one of the reasons why I am sitting here today. So we have to be deeply indebted to such people and at the same time be very humble in what we are doing. I am extremely pleased and full of gratitude towards all those people," he pointed out.