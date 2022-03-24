IPL 2022: Ravindra Jadeja shares 'first thoughts' after taking over as CSK captain from MS Dhoni

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will see a host of new captains leading their respective franchises. Until Wednesday, only Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal were in the mix but today we have a new addition in that list.

Just two days before the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a major announcement as captain MS Dhoni stepped down from his position. The baton has been transferred to Ravindra Jadeja, who is confident to “fill in the big boots.”

Also Read | From entering the pitch angry to 'bullying' the umpire: Top five 'off-beat' moments from MS Dhoni's CSK captaincy career

Jadeja shared his first thoughts on his new role in a video released by CSK on their social media channels. The Saurashtra-based cricketer, who became a mainstay in India's cricket setup under Dhoni's captaincy, said: “Feeling good but at the same time I need to fill in big boots.”

“Like Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy and we need to carry it forward, so hopefully I will. And I don't need to worry too much because he's here and whatever question I need to ask, I'll definitely go to him.”

“He was my go to person and he still is today, so I'm not worried too much. And thank you for all your wishes and love,” he added.

Jadeja is the third player after Dhoni and former CSK batter Suresh Raina to lead the Yellow Unit.

Dhoni, on the other hand, holds the record for captaining a side for the most number of times in the T20 league.