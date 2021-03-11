Ravindra Jadeja hits the nets after two months, works on his batting and bowling: WATCH

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the nets on Thursday as he practised batting and bowling after making a return to the field last week following his thumb surgery. He had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on Day 3 of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. After going for scans, it was found that Jadeja had dislocated his thumb.

After a gap of two months, the all-rounder held the bat and ball and wasn't able to hide his excitement. He posted a short clip on Twitter in which he can be seen working on his game in his trademark style.

‘Feeling good. holding bat n ball after two months #gettingready #focusonyourself,’ Jadeja tweeted.

Earlier on March 9, Jadeja went through a fielding drill where he was seen taking a few catches. He shared the video with the caption, “Slowly but surely.”

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is gearing up for the five-match T20I series against England which begins on Friday in Ahmedabad. The hosts are high on morale after winning the four-match Test series 3-1 and making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

The Men in Blue have some newbies in their squad and all of them have high potential to start firing from game number one. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, and Ishan Kishan have impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it has finally seen them being rewarded with a place in the Indian squad for the T20I series.

(With Agency Inputs)

