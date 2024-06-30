 Ravindra Jadeja joins Rohit, Kohli in announcing T20I retirement after World Cup triumph, pens emotional farewell note | Crickit
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ravindra Jadeja joins Rohit, Kohli in announcing T20I retirement after World Cup triumph, pens emotional farewell note

ByHT Sports Desk, hindustantimes.com
Jun 30, 2024 05:10 PM IST

Ravindra Jadeja called time on his T20I career after India lifted the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Team India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, announced his T20I retirement following India's T20 World Cup win. Jadeja followed India's batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, in announcing the departure from the shortest format of the game. The all-rounder took to his official Instagram account to confirm his retirement.

India's Ravindra Jadeja poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final(BCCI-X)
India's Ravindra Jadeja poses for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final(BCCI-X)

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” wrote Jadeja.

(More to follow…

News / Cricket News / Ravindra Jadeja joins Rohit, Kohli in announcing T20I retirement after World Cup triumph, pens emotional farewell note

