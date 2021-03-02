Ravindra Jadeja returns to the field after thumb surgery - WATCH

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Tuesday returned to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. He had sustained the injury during the 3rd Test against Australia in January 2021 which ruled him out of the fourth and the final Test in Brisbane which India won by 3 wickets.

Jadeja took to Twitter and shared a video where he could be seen running on the field. “Back on the field #firstday #postsurgery,” the caption of the video read.

Here’s the video:

Jadeja had suffered a blow to his left thumb while batting on day 3 of the third Test against Australia. Later, he was taken for the mandatory scans and the results showed that he had dislocated his thumb.

After the surgery, Jadeja had tweeted, “Out of action for a while, surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang.”

Virat Kohli-led Team India is currently gearing up for the fourth and the final Test against England, which kicks off on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the ongoing series, Rohit Sharma, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin have been the standout performers and now in the fourth Test, skipper Virat Kohli would look to come to the party and end his century-drought.

Currently, India is leading the series 2-1 and if the hosts manage to win or draw the final Test against England, then the side will qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) and the side would take on New Zealand in the summit clash.

(With Agency Inputs)