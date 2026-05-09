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Ravindra Jadeja sends off Jos Buttler with savage ‘in my pocket’ celebration as RR vs GT clash ignites

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated with his now-familiar “pocket” gesture, putting his hand inside his pocket while staring towards Jos Buttler.

Updated on: May 09, 2026 09:08 pm IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Ravindra Jadeja brought extra intensity to Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Gujarat Titans after removing former RR star Jos Buttler in dramatic fashion. Jadeja, who joined Rajasthan this season, dismissed Buttler in the 14th over just when the batter was looking to accelerate.

Ravindra Jadeja ignites RR vs GT clash with savage ‘in my pocket’ send-off to Jos Buttler.(ANI Pic Service)

Attempting a big shot off the second ball of the over, Buttler ended up finding Donovan Ferreira in the deep. What followed immediately caught attention as Jadeja celebrated with his now-familiar “pocket” gesture, putting his hand inside his pocket while staring towards the departing batter. The celebration appeared to suggest that Buttler was “in his pocket”. It is not the first time Jadeja has used the gesture this season, having produced the same celebration earlier after dismissing Nicholas Pooran against Lucknow Super Giants.

Speaking at the toss, Jaiswal confirmed Parag’s absence and also announced the changes to the playing XI. The young opener looked upbeat ahead of the contest and said the team was looking forward to the challenge despite the setback.

"We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.

 
rajasthan royals ravindra jadeja t20 cricket jos buttler gujarat titans
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