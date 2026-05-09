Ravindra Jadeja sends off Jos Buttler with savage ‘in my pocket’ celebration as RR vs GT clash ignites

Ravindra Jadeja brought extra intensity to Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Gujarat Titans after removing former RR star Jos Buttler in dramatic fashion. Jadeja, who joined Rajasthan this season, dismissed Buttler in the 14th over just when the batter was looking to accelerate.

Ravindra Jadeja ignites RR vs GT clash with savage ‘in my pocket’ send-off to Jos Buttler.(ANI Pic Service)

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Attempting a big shot off the second ball of the over, Buttler ended up finding Donovan Ferreira in the deep. What followed immediately caught attention as Jadeja celebrated with his now-familiar “pocket” gesture, putting his hand inside his pocket while staring towards the departing batter. The celebration appeared to suggest that Buttler was “in his pocket”. It is not the first time Jadeja has used the gesture this season, having produced the same celebration earlier after dismissing Nicholas Pooran against Lucknow Super Giants.

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{{^usCountry}} Jadeja has enjoyed a decent record against Buttler in T20 cricket over the years. In 12 innings, Buttler has scored 82 runs off 66 deliveries against Jadeja while being dismissed three times at a strike rate of 124.24. The left-arm spinner has regularly managed to slow Buttler down in the middle overs and has not allowed the England batter to dominate him consistently. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jadeja has enjoyed a decent record against Buttler in T20 cricket over the years. In 12 innings, Buttler has scored 82 runs off 66 deliveries against Jadeja while being dismissed three times at a strike rate of 124.24. The left-arm spinner has regularly managed to slow Buttler down in the middle overs and has not allowed the England batter to dominate him consistently. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Why is Riyan Parag not playing IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans? First-time RR captain Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals reason Jaiswal leading RR in Parag's absence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Why is Riyan Parag not playing IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans? First-time RR captain Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals reason Jaiswal leading RR in Parag's absence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped into the captain’s role for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday after regular skipper Riyan Parag was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Jaiswal, leading the side for the first time in the IPL, won the toss and chose to bowl first. Parag had picked up the injury during Rajasthan’s previous match, forcing the Royals to make a change in leadership for an important fixture in the playoff race. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal stepped into the captain’s role for Rajasthan Royals in their IPL clash against Gujarat Titans on Saturday after regular skipper Riyan Parag was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Jaiswal, leading the side for the first time in the IPL, won the toss and chose to bowl first. Parag had picked up the injury during Rajasthan’s previous match, forcing the Royals to make a change in leadership for an important fixture in the playoff race. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at the toss, Jaiswal confirmed Parag’s absence and also announced the changes to the playing XI. The young opener looked upbeat ahead of the contest and said the team was looking forward to the challenge despite the setback.

"We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.

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