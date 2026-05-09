Why is Riyan Parag not playing IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans? First-time RR captain Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals reason

Rajasthan Royals were without skipper Riyan Parag for their crucial IPL clash against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stepping in as captain. It marked Jaiswal’s first outing as skipper in the IPL, and he began on a positive note by winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Parag was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury during Rajasthan’s previous match against Delhi Capitals, a game the Royals ended up losing. His absence came as another setback for Rajasthan at an important stage of the tournament, with the team already struggling to build momentum in the second half of the season. Yashasvi Jaiswal led RR againast Gujarat Titans. (REUTERS)

Leading RR for the first time in the IPL, Jaiswal confirmed that regular skipper Riyan missed the clash against Gujarat Titans due to a hamstring injury suffered in the previous game. Jaiswal also spoke about the team changes and his excitement ahead of captaining the side in a crucial encounter.

"We are going to bowl first. I think the wicket is pretty good and we want to chase it. Riyan pulled his hamstring last game, so I feel he'll be coming back soon. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and Yash Raj Punja comes in. That's the two guys who are coming in. I'm really excited, looking forward to the game," Jaiswal said at the toss.