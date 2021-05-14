Ravindra Jadeja, wife Rivaba get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his wife Rivaba received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in his hometown of Rajkot, in Gujarat, on Friday. Photographs of the couple getting their jabs surfaced on social media.

Jadeja, who has been selected for India's squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the 5-match Test series against England thereafter, joins the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and others in the Indian cricket team, who have received their first dose.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Covid fund-raising campaign raises ₹11 crore

Jadeja will be making a comeback to the Indian Test team after having missed the home series against England and the final Test match against Australia in Brisbane, due to an injury.

Jadeja's return is a big boost to the Indian team, who will be looking at the all-rounder to provide depth in both batting and bowling departments on the crucial tour.

Jadeja has been extremely vocal on social media on the need for people to stay indoors and to practice good hygiene in order to succeed in India's tough battle against the pandemic.

Jadeja was in excellent form for the Chennai Super Kings during IPL 2021, which had to be suspended indefinitely after the bio-bubble of several teams was compromised and players and staff tested positive for Covid-19.