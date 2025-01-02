Menu Explore
AFP |
Jan 02, 2025 10:41 PM IST

Veteran Sikandar Raza and teenager Newman Nyamhuri took three wickets each as Zimbabwe bowled out Afghanistan for 157 on Thursday on the first day of the second Test in Bulawayo.

Raza, Nyamhuri share spoils as Afghanistan all out for 157

Zimbabwe were 6-0 in reply at stumps after the start of play was delayed four hours due to a wet outfield at Queens Sports Club in the southern city.

Captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bowl, believing the conditions would favour his attack, which took a pounding in the drawn first Test, conceding 699 first-innings runs.

His gamble paid off as off-spinner Raza and quick Nyamhuri starred with each taking a prized Afghanistan wicket.

"Given the conditions, I was convinced bowling first was the way to go. The wicket had been under covers for some time," said Ervine.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah had scored double centuries in the first Test as they put on a national record 364 runs for the third wicket.

After the dismissals of openers Abdul Malik and Test debutant Riaz Hassan with 29 runs on the scoreboard, Shah and Shahidi came together again.

But there was to be no repeat of the run fest of last week, with Shahidi managing just 13 runs and Shah 19.

Shahidi was first to fall, trapped leg before by Nyamhuri, an 18-year-old making only his second Test appearance. The skipper hit two fours when putting on 30 with Shah.

Shah was the next victim as he failed to connect with a Raza delivery and his leg stump flew.

Lower-order batsman Rashid Khan threatened a recovery with a speedy 25. He then struck a poorly placed shot caught by Brian Bennett at deep point.

His departure left the tourists reeling at 125-8, but a 27-run last-wicket stand between Zia-ur-Rehman and Fareed Ahmad helped lift the total.

Brief scores

Afghanistan 157 in 44.3 overs v Zimbabwe 6-0 in 3 overs

Toss: Zimbabwe

str/mw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

