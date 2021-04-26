RCB bowlers Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out of IPL 2021, set to return to Australia

Royal Challengers Bangalore received a big blow on Monday after two Australia stars Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa announced that they will be pulling out of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, and will be returning to Australia. The announcement came a day after RCB suffered their first defeat of the season against Australia.

Also read: 'Should not have gone to a Super Over,' Shikhar Dhawan explains 'mistakes' made by DC against SRH

While Kane Richardson has played only one game this season, against Rajasthan Royals, in which he registered figures of 1/29, Adam Zampa was yet to feature in IPL 2021.

"Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021," RCB announced on their Twitter handle.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support," the statement added.

Earlier, it was Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who announced on Twitter that he will be bowing out of the tournament to be with his family and support them amid the ongoing pandemic.

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Andrew Tye also pulled out of the tournament and flew back to Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON