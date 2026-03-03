RCB director drops captaincy bombshell, Virat Kohli was ready for big role; but later franchise insisted...

Virat Kohli’s bond with Royal Challengers Bengaluru stands apart in the history of the Indian Premier League. Since the tournament began in 2008, he has stayed with the same franchise, becoming the only player to represent one team for 18 straight seasons. Over the years, the star batter has repeatedly made it clear that he sees himself finishing his IPL journey in RCB colours, insisting he has never imagined playing for another side in the league. Virat Kohli won the IPL title with RCB last season. (REUTERS)

That long-standing commitment was finally rewarded last season when RCB defeated Punjab Kings in the final to clinch their maiden IPL title. The victory ended years of near misses and heartbreak for the Bengaluru outfit. For Kohli, it was a deeply emotional moment, having come agonisingly close to the trophy on multiple occasions before, to at last lift the silverware that had eluded him for so long.

RCB director of cricket Mo Bobat revealed that there were discussions with Kohli after the 2024 season about the captaincy, and he was ready to take over the charge again.

“Andy and I met him in London not long after the 2024 season and talked about that. He's always ready to step forward and lead. He doesn't need a second invitation,” Bobat said on the RCB podcast.

However, RCB looked for the future and made a gamble by picking Rajat Patidar as the next captain, and it paid off quite well with him leading the franchise for the title glory straightaway.

Also Read - Gautam Gambhir tells Rinku Singh ‘he isn't alone’, acknowledges his character after father demise: 'Remember one thing'

“We can't be dependent on Virat Kohli all the time” Bobat addressed the franchise’s leadership transition with rare clarity, stressing that the captaincy call was about long-term vision rather than short-term comfort. Referencing the immense presence of Virat Kohli, Bobat underlined that while turning to the former skipper may have been the simplest solution, the franchise was determined not to delay an inevitable shift. He explained that the decision was taken with the broader future of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in mind, signalling a move towards sustainable leadership beyond reliance on individuals.

“But we spoke about how this decision is not just about us three as people. It's about RCB more broadly as a franchise. Its leadership maybe even beyond us. The easy thing would have been to say, 'Virat, do you mind filling in and doing captaincy?' But then you're just kicking a decision down the road. At some point we can't be dependent on Virat all the time. Virat's a bright guy. He got it really quickly. He said, 'Let's think about some of these other individuals. But if you need someone, then obviously I can do it',” he added.