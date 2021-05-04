RCB fans express disappointment after BCCI suspends IPL 2021

The fans of Royal Challengers Bangalore were left heartbroken after the BCCI announced an indefinite postponement of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The IPL governing council and the Indian cricket board took this massive step unanimously after several players were tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the RCB fans were seen rueing over the missed chance of their favourite team this season. The Virat Kohli-led team was one of the table-toppers of the season and began their campaign with five straight wins. They looked in good touch and were considered one of the strong contenders for the title.

However, with the league getting postponed indefinitely, their chances of lifting the trophy for the first time has been left hanging by a thread.

On the other hand, followers of the game are coming up with hilarious posts to acknowledge RCB’s situation. Some of them compared the Bangalore-based franchise to football club Liverpool as it waited for 30 long years for their first title when the Premier League campaign was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Here are some of the reactions:

IPL being postponed the year RCB were looking strong and had a chance to win the trophy is the most RCB thing to happen.



They're literally the Liverpool of IPL — Vedant Gautam (@EdelVeissGautam) May 4, 2021

#IPL suspended for this season: Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla to ANI



RCB FANS - pic.twitter.com/DlfUUH2bDf — Shashwat Shukla (@shashwatshukla_) May 4, 2021

Ipl suspended trending on Twitter



RCB FANS SRH FANS



ME : RCB 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iSI9QAT3Vu — Bussu Sambaiah pspk (@SambaiahBussu) May 4, 2021

#CancelIPL is trending

RCB who is performing well for 1st time.#postponed pic.twitter.com/fkr38QmSha — Umang Rana (@umang_rana143) May 4, 2021

Nobody:



RCB fans since today noon: pic.twitter.com/SYqjjkJPOD — Mysuru Memes (@MysuruMemes) May 3, 2021

Earlier on Monday, RCB’s fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was rescheduled after two KKR players – Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier – tested positive for the virus. CSK also reported positive reports of staff, including bowling coach L Balaji. As a result, their game versus Rajasthan Royals on May 6 was rescheduled too.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the organisers of the cash-rich league took the big step after SRH’s Wriddhman Saha and DC’s Amit Mishra tested positive for Covid-19.