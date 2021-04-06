IPL 2021: 'Glenn Maxwell's Day out': RCB's 14.25 crore signing hits pacer Dan Christian for reverse sweep- WATCH

Glenn Maxwell is settling in at the Royal Challengers Bangalore alright. Ahead of the beginning of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, RCB's new recruit Maxwell impressed his franchise with some sumptuous reverse sweeps in his first practice session.

After completing the mandatory seven-day quarantine, Australian all-rounder Maxwell hit the top gear in his very appearance in RCB colours as he was seen playing his trademark reverse sweep shots in a video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of the franchise.

The video was captioned: " Glenn Maxwell’s Day Out @Gmaxi_32 came. Maxwell reverse swept. And Maxwell had fun. Watch The Big Show and Kyle Jamieson at their first practice session for #RCB ahead of #IPL2021."

In the video, 32-year-old Maxwell is first spotted standing alongside Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson before engaging in a funny interaction with spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. The leggie was called "watermelon sugar" by the Aussie batsman.

After that, he went to out to participate in his first practice match. Maxwell was confident in his stroke play as he took on the RCB bowlers in practice. Despite facing experienced campaigners in Chahal and medium-pacer Dan Christian, Maxwell didn't shy away from unleashing a series of switch-hits and reverse sweeps.

Right-hander Maxwell was bought for a whopping ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction. In all T20 cricket, he has amassed 6674 runs in 306 matches at a strike-rate of 152.37. He had a disappointing last season, when he turned up for Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings XI Punjab). In 13 matches, he only scored 108 runs at a strike-rate of 101.88.

With 2016 finalists RCB still seeking their first title, the likes of Maxwell and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who also took part in his first session on Tuesday, will play an instrumental role alongside Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in getting the monkey off their backs.