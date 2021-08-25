Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / RCB signs George Garton as Kane Richardson's replacement for remainder of IPL 2021
cricket

RCB signs George Garton as Kane Richardson's replacement for remainder of IPL 2021

This will be George Garton's debut season in IPL. With this, the RCB team closes its fourth replacement.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 08:45 PM IST
George Garton

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Richardson joins the long list of overseas cricketers to have pulled out of this edition of the IPL due to various reasons.

"Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of #IPL2021. He completes our overseas players quota for the season," tweeted RCB.

The left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

RELATED STORIES

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be George’s debut season in IPL. With this, the RCB team closes its fourth replacement.

IPL 2021, which started in India in April this year, had to postponed due to the Ccovud-19 outbreak inside the bubble. The remainder of the tournament will be held in UAE, which begins from September 19.

RCB are currently in the third spot with five wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with with six wins in eight matches.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 rcb
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

India vs England, 3rd Test: India humbled at Headingley after Anderson strikes

Pujara and the perils of being a specialist

Meghna Singh, in India cricket squad for Australia, rewarded for 14-year toil

Former India and England cricketers react after India's 78 all out in Leeds
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP