RCB signs George Garton as Kane Richardson's replacement for remainder of IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed English fast-bowler George Garton as a replacement for Australian bowler Kane Richardson for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Richardson joins the long list of overseas cricketers to have pulled out of this edition of the IPL due to various reasons.

"Talented all-rounder from England, George Garton, will join the RCB family for the rest of #IPL2021. He completes our overseas players quota for the season," tweeted RCB.

The left-arm quick has featured in 38 T20s and has taken 44 wickets with a bowling average of 20.06.

As a batsman, Garton has a batting average of 20.77 in T20s, with a strike rate of 124.66.

This will be George’s debut season in IPL. With this, the RCB team closes its fourth replacement.

IPL 2021, which started in India in April this year, had to postponed due to the Ccovud-19 outbreak inside the bubble. The remainder of the tournament will be held in UAE, which begins from September 19.

RCB are currently in the third spot with five wins in seven matches. Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with with six wins in eight matches.