RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB hope to sign off from Bengaluru on winning note; GT with a chance to narrow the gap
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Score: RCB play their last match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the season, before heading to Raipur for the remainder of their home games. Gujarat have a chance to clamber up the table after a bruising loss to MI this week.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: The Indian Premier League table is beginning to take shape, and it is that time of the season where it is a real muddle in the middle. Teams at the top dropping points, and teams nearer the bottom beginning to find results, meaning there are several candidates for who could make it through to the playoffs. ...Read More
A couple of weeks ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru seemed to be one of the core of teams destined for the top four. Their powerful batting being stymied against Delhi Capitals has suddenly meant they can feel the breath of teams like SRH, DC, and even CSK down their necks – all of whom are flawed teams, but have the talent and the quality to make a winning stretch down the latter half of the season count.
This is the last match at the M Chinnaswamy for the league stage of the season – there is always a chance it will host the finals as the home of the defending champions, but as far as RCB’s home schedule goes, the last two matches will be played in Raipur. RCB started off with three consecutive wins at home, but Delhi Capitals cracked that shell thanks to a terrific bowling performance. Despite all their strengths, form has a role to play, and RCB look slightly fragile, something Gujarat’s excellent bowling attack might be interested in probing.
Gujarat themselves, of course, are in a spot of bother of their own. After three consecutive wins to bring them into the conversation for playoffs, a huge 99-run loss against Tilak Varma’s century and MI meant that their NRR took a tanking and all the good work was undone. It was a rare occasion when that terrific top three all fell early, and the remainder of the batting wasn’t able to come to the party.
A win for GT tonight would vault them over DC and CSK, onto eight points and right outside the playoff picture. A loss, on the other hand, would see them playing catch up with the teams ahead of them, reliant on results to help them out in the quest for fourth.
For RCB, a win takes them into second on 10 points, and will once again realign them with making a run for top Top 2. A loss, however, would drag them into that little group beneath them, leave them there for the taking in the run-in for the season, there to be hunted down by the likes of SRH and CSK.
A match that has a big influence on how the remainder of their respective seasons look.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 05:50:01 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: GT struggling to make top 3 click in unison
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Sai Sudharsan has had a good innings or two, Shubman Gill has slowly started finding regular runs, and Jos Buttler doesn't look completely at sea as he did at the World Cup. You wouldn't call it a crisis – but GT are a team built on their top three dominating, not just being serviceable. Their failure against MI indicated what could go wrong with GT's batting, and was a warning sign: they need a little more oomph in this unit, and that incldues from their big three up front.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 05:30:12 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Virat Kohli expected to have recovered from ankle issue
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Virat Kohli suffered an ankle strain a couple of weekends ago, but happily for RCB, they haven't had much cricket to play in that interim period – he was already close to fitness against DC, where he fielded, and is expected to therefore be closer to 100% for this game. A boon for RCB, who want their talisman to begin taking that step towards scoring a mountain of runs as he is so used to.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 05:15:06 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat hammered by MI in painful loss
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Gujarat had won three games in a row, but that came crashing down with a brutal 99-run hammering against MI – a team which has struggled to get anything going at all, but managed to remove GT's stellar top 3 in the powerplay and ride that to a massive win. GT's bowling on the day fell apart late on against Tilak Varma, but the batting is looking shallow and is the real concern – there are problems to be addressed, and GT's insistence on their way of playing doesn't feel sustainable. Some change needs to be made to the lower order unit.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 05:00:46 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: Defending champs in after damaging loss
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB were in a great position before their previous game against Delhi Capitals last weekend, but saw themselves on the receiving end of a terrific bowling performance led by Lungi Ngidi. Bhuvneshwar Kumar ensured that RCB were alive in a tight defence, but KL Rahul's birthday fifty plus David Miller's finishing act ensured that RCB didn't have anything to show – and now have work to do.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 04:50:08 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB's last match at the Chinnaswamy for the league stage
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: It has been a Bengaluru-heavy start to the season for RCB – this is their seventh match, and already their fifth and final in Bengaluru. Following in the second half of the season will be a long road schedule, with two games in Raipur to boot – a lot of travelling for Rajat Patidar's team, but that is something they have historically not minded in recent years at all.
- Fri, 24 Apr 2026 04:30:36 pm
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: The IPL season keeps rolling and it's time for some real movement in the middle. No big shakeup will be caused today – but it could be a season-defining game at the halfway mark for RCB and GT as RCB say goodbye to the Chinnaswamy for the time being.