RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Live Score: RCB hope to sign off from Bengaluru on winning note; GT with a chance to narrow the gap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Live Cricket Score: The Indian Premier League table is beginning to take shape, and it is that time of the season where it is a real muddle in the middle. Teams at the top dropping points, and teams nearer the bottom beginning to find results, meaning there are several candidates for who could make it through to the playoffs. ...Read More

A couple of weeks ago, Royal Challengers Bengaluru seemed to be one of the core of teams destined for the top four. Their powerful batting being stymied against Delhi Capitals has suddenly meant they can feel the breath of teams like SRH, DC, and even CSK down their necks – all of whom are flawed teams, but have the talent and the quality to make a winning stretch down the latter half of the season count.

This is the last match at the M Chinnaswamy for the league stage of the season – there is always a chance it will host the finals as the home of the defending champions, but as far as RCB’s home schedule goes, the last two matches will be played in Raipur. RCB started off with three consecutive wins at home, but Delhi Capitals cracked that shell thanks to a terrific bowling performance. Despite all their strengths, form has a role to play, and RCB look slightly fragile, something Gujarat’s excellent bowling attack might be interested in probing.

Gujarat themselves, of course, are in a spot of bother of their own. After three consecutive wins to bring them into the conversation for playoffs, a huge 99-run loss against Tilak Varma’s century and MI meant that their NRR took a tanking and all the good work was undone. It was a rare occasion when that terrific top three all fell early, and the remainder of the batting wasn’t able to come to the party.

A win for GT tonight would vault them over DC and CSK, onto eight points and right outside the playoff picture. A loss, on the other hand, would see them playing catch up with the teams ahead of them, reliant on results to help them out in the quest for fourth.

For RCB, a win takes them into second on 10 points, and will once again realign them with making a run for top Top 2. A loss, however, would drag them into that little group beneath them, leave them there for the taking in the run-in for the season, there to be hunted down by the likes of SRH and CSK.

A match that has a big influence on how the remainder of their respective seasons look.