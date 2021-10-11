RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Will Virat Kohli's stint as RCB captain come to end?

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs KKR, Eliminator: The stage is set for an epic encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders as they fight for survival in the Indian Premier League 2021 tournament. If RCB lose, Kohli's stint as RCB captain will end without winning a trophy. But if they manage to go past KKR, then RCB will get a chance to play Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier, from where they can book a spot in the final.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, RCB vs KKR Eliminator: