RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rain delays toss as RCB, KKR chase playoff lifeline
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Follow latest updates from Match 57 where Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to host the Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday for a high-octane clash.
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: At the halfway mark in the season, the IPL 2026 points table drew a distinct line between the team that are certain to qualify, the challengers, and the weaklings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were part of the first category. With six wins in their first eight games, they looked like a team to beat and stood well on verge to make the playoff, before two successive defeats complicated the equation. The crisis nearly deepened if it wasn't for that miraculous six from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last-over thriller against the Mumbai Indians last week, that saw them bounce back into contention for the playoff. ...Read More
On Wednesday, at their new home in Raipur, RCB will be hoping to hold on to that momentum when the take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who initially showed problems a plenty to remain in the bottom half of the table, before showing a late fightback in the season to spice things up. Although placed at the ninth spot in the table, KKR were winless in their first six games, before winning four in a row, including a Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants. Such stands the latest equation in the points table, if KKR, with nine points in 10 games, can win all their next four matches, they could make the playoffs.
KKR have the edge in their battles against the RCB, having won 20 of their 35 meetings, which includes four wins in their last five matches.
A win could all but guarantee RCB a spot in the playoff as they will dethrone GT to take the top spot in the points table, while a win for the KKR will take them above DC to the sixth place in the table.
For RCB, their batting hasn't been the same since Phil Salt's injury-enforced absence. Jacob Bethell has failed to make an impact as Salt's replacement. Virat Kohli suffered successive ducks, while Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd have struggled in the middle order.
For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy's return to form has played a key role in their resurgence, but the management have been fretting over his availability for the crucial game in Raipur after he injured himself during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:12:59 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Latest update
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: There will be a pitch inspection at 8:15 PM IST. Umpires Rohan Pandit and Nitin Menon had already had a look at the conditions a few minutes back after rain had stopped in Raipur.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 07:04:33 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Toss delayed!
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Toss has been delayed, although rain in Raipur has stopped. The cover on the pitch has been remo
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:43:09 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Raining cats and dogs
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Latest information does not paint a good picture. It is raining heavily in Raipur now. The entire ground is in cover. Remember, the KKR-RCB game was washed out last season as well.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:39:58 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Why Kohli's woes could continue
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Midway through the season, Kohli had the Orange Cap with him, but poor returns in the last few matches, including twin ducks, saw him fall to the 11th spot in the run-scoring chart. As it seems, his struggles could continue with KKR having Sunil Narine to add to his woes. The West Indies great has dismissed him four times in T20 cricket, and hence, Rahane will be tempted to use him in the powerplay. Not to forget, the spinner will also come in handy against Devdutt Padikkal, having dismissed him twice in three innings.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:34:54 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Will Varun Chakaravarthy play?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Varun has been at the centre of KKR's four-match winning streak, but an injury during the game against SRH sparked concerns over his availibility for the big game against RCB. "We've got our fingers crossed that he'll be available for tomorrow, but we're just not exactly sure," said Shane Watson on Varun in the pre-match presser on Tuesday.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:32:38 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB's batting headache
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB looked like one of the better batting sides in the first half of the season. But since Phil Salt's injury, they haven't looked the same. His replacement, Jacob Bethell, has scored just 137 runs in seven matches at 19.57. Kohli, on the other hand, was dismissed for successive ducks, while the middle-order has faltered with Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd struggling for form.
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:27:14 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rain threat in Raipur?
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Well, it was raining heavily in the Chhattisgarh capital a few hours back, but nothing as of now. The ground, however, is under cover. Forecast shows there is no chances of rain during the match hours
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:20:30 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: How have KKR performed so far
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: KKR have won four of their 10 matches this season and stand ninth in the points table. Here's a look at their performance...
vs MI, March 29 - lost by 6 wickets
vs SRH, April 2 - lost by 65 runs
vs PBKS, April 6 - no result (due to rain)
vs LSG, April 9 - lost by 3 wickets
vs CSK, April 14 - lost by 32 runs
vs GT, April 17 - lost by 5 wickets
vs RR, April 19 - won by 4 wickets
vs LSG, April 26 - won the Super Over
vs SRH, May 3 - won by 7 wickets
vs DC, May 18 - won by 8 wickets
- Wed, 13 May 2026 06:10:54 pm
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: How have RCB performed so far
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: RCB have won seven of their 11 matches this season and stand second in the points table. Here's a look at their performance...
vs SRH, March 28 - won by 6 wickets
vs CSK, April 5 - won by 43 runs
vs RR, April 10 - lost by 6 wickets
vs MI, April 12 - won by 18 runs
vs LSG, April 15 - won by 5 wickets
vs DC, April 18 - lost by 6 wickets
vs GT, April 24 - won by 5 wickets
vs DC, April 27 - won by 9 wickets
vs GT, April 30 - lost by 4 wickets
vs LSG, May 7 - lost by 9 runs
vs MI, May 10 - won by 2 wickets
- Wed, 13 May 2026 05:57:17 pm
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Match 57 of the IPL 2026, where RCB will host the KKR in Raipur. Stay tuned for more updates!