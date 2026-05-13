RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Rain delays toss as RCB, KKR chase playoff lifeline

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: At the halfway mark in the season, the IPL 2026 points table drew a distinct line between the team that are certain to qualify, the challengers, and the weaklings. Royal Challengers Bengaluru were part of the first category. With six wins in their first eight games, they looked like a team to beat and stood well on verge to make the playoff, before two successive defeats complicated the equation. The crisis nearly deepened if it wasn't for that miraculous six from Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the last-over thriller against the Mumbai Indians last week, that saw them bounce back into contention for the playoff. ...Read More

On Wednesday, at their new home in Raipur, RCB will be hoping to hold on to that momentum when the take on the Kolkata Knight Riders, who initially showed problems a plenty to remain in the bottom half of the table, before showing a late fightback in the season to spice things up. Although placed at the ninth spot in the table, KKR were winless in their first six games, before winning four in a row, including a Super Over against the Lucknow Super Giants. Such stands the latest equation in the points table, if KKR, with nine points in 10 games, can win all their next four matches, they could make the playoffs.

KKR have the edge in their battles against the RCB, having won 20 of their 35 meetings, which includes four wins in their last five matches.

A win could all but guarantee RCB a spot in the playoff as they will dethrone GT to take the top spot in the points table, while a win for the KKR will take them above DC to the sixth place in the table.

For RCB, their batting hasn't been the same since Phil Salt's injury-enforced absence. Jacob Bethell has failed to make an impact as Salt's replacement. Virat Kohli suffered successive ducks, while Jitesh Sharma and Romario Shepherd have struggled in the middle order.

For KKR, Varun Chakaravarthy's return to form has played a key role in their resurgence, but the management have been fretting over his availability for the crucial game in Raipur after he injured himself during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.