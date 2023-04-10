RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Bangalore host Kohli vs Rahul showdown

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live Score: Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL 2023 clash on Monday. After a sensational start to the season, RCB faced a heavy defeat in their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team, however, will back themselves at home, especially after beating Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets earlier. LSG, on the other hand, are currently placed third after winning two out of the three matches they've played so far. However, both their wins have come at home and they will take this opportunity to open their account in away fixtures too. Catch the LIVE updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON