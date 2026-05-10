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RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma battle; RCB try to return to winning ways

By Kartikay Dutta
May 10, 2026 05:50:36 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes IPL cricket to the cavernous Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, with RCB trying to come back after a couple of losses in succession. MI on the verge of elimination tonight.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood are two players trying to come back to form after a couple of quiet outings.(AFP)

RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers from Bengaluru say goodbye to their home city for the time being, calling Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium their home for their last two matches of this season. ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 05:50:36 pm

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: Raipur plays host

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: For the first time in a decade, the city of Raipur welcomes IPL cricket. The new stadium has been in operation since late 2023 and hosted a couple of high-profile white-ball bilateral matches, but how it will suot the IPL is an unknown prospect.

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 05:30:32 pm

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: MI one loss from elimination

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: MI's hypothetical maximum in the table currently sits at 14, which is technically still enough to make the cut for the playoffs. But that could be all over by tonight – a loss would see them on 8 losses, a hypothetical maximum of 12 points. An RCB win would leave 4th place on 13 points, officially ending MI's season.

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 05:10:21 pm

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: RCB with a chance to go top

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: RCB have spurned a couple of chances to go clear at the top – a couple of losses has meant that they are involved in the big scrimmage for the playoffs, but a fairly comfortably schedule to close the year means they will fancy their chances. They are on 12 points, two behind SRH and GT, but with a vastly superior net run-rate. They should gun for top tonight.

  • Sun, 10 May 2026 04:40:06 pm

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!

    RCB vs MI LIVE Score: One of the IPL's original rivalries as Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, over in Raipur as the IPL caravan makes a pit-stop in Chhattisgarh. RCB could go top and MI could get eliminated – or MI could stay alive and RCB's season could suddenly be in jeopardy. Stay tuned!

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