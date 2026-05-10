RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma battle; RCB try to return to winning ways
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians LIVE Score IPL 2026: Raipur welcomes IPL cricket to the cavernous Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, with RCB trying to come back after a couple of losses in succession. MI on the verge of elimination tonight.
RCB vs MI LIVE Score IPL 2026: Royal Challengers from Bengaluru say goodbye to their home city for the time being, calling Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium their home for their last two matches of this season. ...Read More
RCB enter this match against struggling MI after two losses in their last two matches, which has slightly impeded their momentum this season – but the tightness of the table means a win tonight will nonetheless likely move them up to the top of the pile, given their terrific net run-rate.
RCB will be slightly concerned regarding the form of some of their star players recently, headlined by Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood. However, such is their quality in their depth that RCB have remained competitive throughout. They will back the chances of coming roaring back against Mumbai, who only have three wins all season and were dominated the last time these two teams met at the Wankhede.
With Rohit Sharma having returned, the match also allows an opportunity to see two Indian legends grace the pitch again – Rohit has been in good form, and will be looking to pull the wool over Virat Kohli's eyes.
RCB will be aspiring to climb to the top of the table but MI are now a team fighting for survival. There are a lot of questions for the team in blue to try and answer at this point in time, but the quality at their disposal is still sensational – if they manage to click, they are the rare team which has the firepower to fight against RCB's stacked unit.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 10 May 2026 05:50:36 pm
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: Raipur plays host
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: For the first time in a decade, the city of Raipur welcomes IPL cricket. The new stadium has been in operation since late 2023 and hosted a couple of high-profile white-ball bilateral matches, but how it will suot the IPL is an unknown prospect.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 05:30:32 pm
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: MI one loss from elimination
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: MI's hypothetical maximum in the table currently sits at 14, which is technically still enough to make the cut for the playoffs. But that could be all over by tonight – a loss would see them on 8 losses, a hypothetical maximum of 12 points. An RCB win would leave 4th place on 13 points, officially ending MI's season.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 05:10:21 pm
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: RCB with a chance to go top
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: RCB have spurned a couple of chances to go clear at the top – a couple of losses has meant that they are involved in the big scrimmage for the playoffs, but a fairly comfortably schedule to close the year means they will fancy their chances. They are on 12 points, two behind SRH and GT, but with a vastly superior net run-rate. They should gun for top tonight.
- Sun, 10 May 2026 04:40:06 pm
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: HELLO AND WELCOME!
RCB vs MI LIVE Score: One of the IPL's original rivalries as Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, over in Raipur as the IPL caravan makes a pit-stop in Chhattisgarh. RCB could go top and MI could get eliminated – or MI could stay alive and RCB's season could suddenly be in jeopardy. Stay tuned!