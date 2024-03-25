RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Check head-to-head record as Virat Kohli aims to extend impressive feat against Arshdeep

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim for a much better show against Punjab Kings (PBKS) after losing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener to defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Faf du Plessis and Co. will meet Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings in match No.6 of the IPL 2024 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. RCB's short-pitch ball strategy failed to unsettle CSK batters in their last outing. Spinners Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma and Glenn Maxwell also struggled to unnerve batters. RCB's Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Du Plessis and Co. with a brace of wickets. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot (ANI )

Talking about RCB's batting, Rajat Patidar and Maxwell even failed to open their accounts against CSK. Skipper Du Plessis chipped in with a crucial 35 while cameos from Dinesh Karthik (38) and a sublime knock from Anuj Rawat (48) fired RCB to 173-6 in 20 overs. However, CSK batters made a mockery of the total by completing the run chase in 18.4 overs. Making his return to competitive cricket with the IPL 2024 opener, Kohli only managed to score 21 off 20 balls. The former RCB skipper will hope to bounce back against PBKS in the upcoming encounter.

Kohli vs Arshdeep

Interestingly, Kohli has an impressive record against PBKS' strike bowler Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep is yet to dismiss the batting icon in the IPL. RCB talisman Kohli has smashed 44 runs off 23 balls against the PBKS pacer. Arshdeep's teammate Harpreet Brar has got the better of the former RCB skipper twice in the cash-rich league. Brar has also dismissed Maxwell thrice in 14 balls. When it comes to playing against former RCB star Harshal Patel, Kohli has 43 runs in 27 balls. Kohli has been dismissed only once.

Can Rabada rattle RCB batters again?

Punjab Kings have arrived in RCB's den after outclassing Delhi Capitals (DC) at home during their tournament opener. Superstar Jonny Bairstow possesses a strike rate of over 200 against the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma and Maxwell. PBKS speedster Kagiso Rabada has been a star turnout against RCB batters. The Proteas pacer has been successful against Du Plessis (2 dismissals), Kohli (3), Maxwell (2) and Dinesh Karthik (3).

RCB vs PBKS - Head-to-head record

RCB have won 14 games against PBKS in the IPL. PBKS are gunning for their 18th win over RCB on matchday 6 of the IPL 2024. RCB are placed ninth, while PBKS are ranked third with two points in the IPL 2024 standings.