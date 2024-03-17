What Virat Kohli brings to table as opener? Faf du Plessis gives insight on batting with ex-RCB skipper in IPL

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has returned to India for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli is set to join the RCB camp as Faf du Plessis and Co. are gearing up for the IPL 2024 opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Former India skipper Kohli had opted out of India's five-match Test series against England, citing personal reasons. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli topped the batting charts for RCB in IPL 2023(PTI)

After missing the Test series, Kohli revealed that the ace cricketer and actress-wife, Anushka Sharma, welcomed their second child on February 15. Kohli touched down in Mumbai five days before the blockbuster IPL 2024 opener on Sunday. Speaking about the RCB icon in the build-up to the IPL 2024, former South Africa skipper Du Plessis opened up about opening the Bangalore innings with Kohli in the cash-rich league. Du Plessis said that Kohli is one of his favourite players to bat with. Openers Kohli and Du Plessis were the leading run-getters for RCB last season.

Faf du Plessis gives insight on batting with Virat Kohli

"Batting is probably the other thing that we click on equally. You know, it is unbelievable batting with him. He's one of my favourite guys to bat with. He brings out so much energy in me, like sometimes, I feel like I'm fist-bumping my glove through his hand because he gets so passionate. Him being out there in the middle, which is really infectious, the way he gives that energy, and I remember being in the opposition and how that really is," Du Plessis told Star Sports.

Du Plessis and Kohli leading RCB's charge

Kohli relinquished RCB captaincy after IPL 2021. Bought for INR 7 crore by RCB at the auction, Du Plessis was roped in as Bangalore's captain for IPL 2022. RCB finished fourth in the IPL 2022 standings. However, Du Plessis and Co. failed to make it to playoffs last season. The all-time leading run-getter in the history of IPL, run-machine Kohli amassed 639 runs in 14 games last season. RCB skipper Du Plessis was the second-highest run-getter after Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill in IPL 2023. The RCB skipper smashed 730 runs in 14 games for the Bangalore heavyweights.

Du Plessis on ‘infectious’ Kohli

“Let's hope for that amount of energy, because it was like this guy is just always on. How did you manage it? So it's really infectious, the same thing on the field, because, like catching balls, we are both very competitive, and I make sure we get those good catches for the team. So he's really important to me in terms of the field. I think, indeed, so many things fast as a team. But fielding is, he said, so he sets the time for the energy on the field,” the RCB skipper added.