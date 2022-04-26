RCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022: Kohli vs Boult in cards as Rajasthan Royals take on Royal Challengers Bangalore
RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Score Updates: After enduring a tough defeat in their previous encounter, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be up for yet another uphill task when they face in-form Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday evening. The Sanju Samson-led unit have been in destructive form in both fronts of the game. Jos Buttler is leading the charge with the bat and Yuzvendra Chahal is ruling the charts with the ball. RCB, on the other hand, have been inconsistent with both bat and the ball. The team had failed to defend 205 in their opening fixture against Punjab Kings, and were bowled out for 68 in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Catch the LIVE updates of RCB vs RR:
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 05:31 PM
IPL 2022, RCB vs RR LIVE: Current form of Bangalore and Rajasthan
Looking at their current form, RCB head into the contest on the back of a crushing nine-wicket defeat against SRH. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have secured consecutive wins but the credit goes to the batters, who helped them edge past the 200-run mark in both the encounters.
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 05:23 PM
RCB vs RR LIVE updates: A look at Rajasthan's bowling attack
The RCB batters will be up against the likes of Trent Boult, who has troubled Kohli on previous occasions with his incoming deliveries. Apart from the Kiwi pacer, the team also have Prasidh Krishna, who is likely to share the new ball duties with Boult.
Yuzvendra Chahal, who was a vital cog for RCB until the previous edition, will now be up against his former franchise, making this tussle very interesting. Ashwin too will look to get into the wickets. The carrom-ball specialist has been very good in checking the runs, but it will be a cherry on top of a cake if both the Rajasthan spinners click simultaneously against Bangalore.
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 05:12 PM
RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE updates: Gavaskar on Kohli's lean patch
Kohli was dismissed on consecutive golden ducks in the previous two matches. The first was against Lucknow Super Giants, which was a poor shot selection or maybe you can say the fielder was present at the right place at the right time.
However, the second in which RCB were bundled out for 68, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Marco Jansen with a gem of a delivery, pitched slightly up coming towards the batter, which took the outside edge and was caught at slips.
While the fans expect better of Kohli, considering the stature he holds in terms of batting, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar called it ‘anxiety’.
"If a batsman has played even half a dozen deliveries, you notice whether his foot is moving or his batting is not coming right," batting great Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
"But when a batsman gets out on the first ball, I think it's just the anxiety."
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 04:57 PM
RCB vs RR LIVE updates: Support for Kohli from ex-RCB teammate
Once Virat Kohli's teammate in the RCB camp, Daniel Vettori stongly believes Kohli will return back to form and dismissed all the talks revolving around mental fatigue and being overcooked. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo recently, the ex-Kiwi spinner said: “People talk about him being mentally fatigued, but I think he's better than that, I think he's bigger than that.”
"I think he'll find a way to battle through it and the way is through that aggressive nature."
He also pointed out ways, which could help the star Indian batter at this low phase.
"I think this is the time when he'd turn to his friends, his closest confidantes and maybe a mentor from when he was young," said Vettori.
"I think space is the key, and understanding and respect for him as a player," he added.
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 04:43 PM
RCB vs RR updates: Dip in Virat Kohli's form
It has been one of the worst possible outing for Virat Kohli, with the former RCB skipper just managing 119 runs from 8 outings. In the previous two innings, the right-handed batter was dismissed on golden duck.
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 04:37 PM
RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 LIVE updates: Full squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Jason Behrendorff, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal
**Nathan Coulter Nile, Rajasthan Royals, bowler is out of IPL 2022 due to injury
Tue, 26 Apr 2022 04:30 PM
RCB vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Updates: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. The match is being played at the MCA Stadium in Pune and the toss will take place at 7:00 pm. Stay tuned for live updates!