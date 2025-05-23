RCB's chief nemesis receiving '150 messages a day' to return to IPL, deny them first title: 'Come as replacement player'

All-rounder Ben Cutting might not have played enough international cricket for Australia, but he remains a hero for several cricket enthusiasts in India. The right-handed batter will always be remembered for his heroics for David Warner-led SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016, as his all-round performance helped the side defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and win the T20 tournament. RCB have already qualified for the playoffs. (PTI)

The right-handed batter has now revealed that he has been receiving 150 messages a day to return to the IPL and deny RCB their maiden title. It must be mentioned that the Rajat Patidar-led side has already qualified for the playoffs and is currently in second place in the points table.

Speaking of the 2016 final, Cutting, who represented SRH, smashed 39 runs off 15 balls. Apart from this, he also took two wickets, including the key scalp of Chris Gayle.

"If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there'll be 150 every day saying, 'Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?' for any team that's coming up against RCB," ESPNcricinfo quoted Cutting as saying.

“What was achieved that night… It's essentially one of the biggest sporting events in the world. To play for Australia was always a lifetime goal of mine, and I'm still disappointed I didn't get to play Test cricket. But that IPL final, for me, still ranks higher than everything else,” he added.

'Socia media has blown up far more'

While speaking about his performance and SRH's win in 2016, Cutting revealed that over the years, his performance has been lauded by many more enthusiasts and social media. He said that because RCB has yet to win the IPL trophy, the significance of his performance has continued to grow.

"For some reason, this year, social media has blown up far more. I think because the longer the years drag on and RCB still haven't won, the more important that night becomes for the Hyderabadis," said Cutting.

"The time has flown. Even at the time, I realised that was probably going to be the highlight of my career," he added.

In the 2016 final, Cutting walked out to bat with SRH 147/4 in the 16th over. He then single-handedly dismantled RCB, particularly Shane Watson to help the Hyderabad-based franchise post 208 runs on the board. In the final over, Cutting also smashed a 117m six off the bowling of Watson.

"I knew that he was bowling close to 140 kmph and some quick bowling like that on that sort of wicket was going to suit my game to a tee. I just wish it wasn't against Watto! I love the bloke. He was a hero of mine coming through the ranks. I still feel guilty about seeing it unfold like that against someone that I looked up to - and still do - as a hero on the field," said Cutting.

Coming back to RCB, the Rajat Patidar-led side will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Ekana, Lucknow.