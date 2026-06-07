RCB's INR 5.2 crore pacer debunks viral Kohli dismissal claim: 'Virat hit me for 15 runs'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Mangesh Yadav refuted rumours that he dismissed star batter Virat Kohli in a practice game ahead of IPL 2026 season.

The RCB youngster called the Virat Kohli story "fake".(PTI)

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Mangesh, currently playing for the JKC Sports-owned Gwalior Cheetahs in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, clarified that the wicket he took was that of Phil Salt, achieved on the very first ball he bowled to him.

The left-arm pacer also revealed that Kohli scored 15 runs off one of his overs during the practice match, after which the two shared a friendly chat.

Speaking to ANI, the Gwalior Cheetahs pacer revealed, "No, that's probably fake news. I didn't get him (Virat Kohli) out. I got Phil Salt out on the first ball. Virat bhaiya actually hit me for 15 runs in an over, after which we had a good chat. It was good, but getting Phil Salt out on the first ball was a great moment."

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{{^usCountry}} Mangesh was snapped up by RCB for ₹5.20 crore in the IPL auction. The young left-arm pacer, who entered the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh, saw a fierce bidding battle between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mangesh was snapped up by RCB for ₹5.20 crore in the IPL auction. The young left-arm pacer, who entered the auction with a base price of ₹30 lakh, saw a fierce bidding battle between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 23-year-old pacer also shared insights gained from spending time with senior teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Jacob Duffy during the IPL 2026 season with the two-time champions Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 23-year-old pacer also shared insights gained from spending time with senior teammates Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Jacob Duffy during the IPL 2026 season with the two-time champions Bengaluru. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yadav highlighted that he gained a lot of knowledge and spoke with Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood specifically about bowling lengths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yadav highlighted that he gained a lot of knowledge and spoke with Bhuvneshwar and Hazlewood specifically about bowling lengths. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The uncapped Indian cricketer admired Bhuvneshwar's ability to quickly assess pitch conditions and decide the best bowling strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The uncapped Indian cricketer admired Bhuvneshwar's ability to quickly assess pitch conditions and decide the best bowling strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "There are so many learnings. I chatted a lot with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhaiya and Josh Hazlewood about how to bowl good lengths. I asked Bhuvi bhaiya how to swing the ball continuously and assist in the game. From what I observed, Bhuvi bhaiya was the fastest at reading the wicket and deciding what to do," Mangesh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There are so many learnings. I chatted a lot with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar) bhaiya and Josh Hazlewood about how to bowl good lengths. I asked Bhuvi bhaiya how to swing the ball continuously and assist in the game. From what I observed, Bhuvi bhaiya was the fastest at reading the wicket and deciding what to do," Mangesh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yadav also lauded Duffy's swing bowling and spoke about their friendly rapport during the IPL 2026 season. The pacer revealed that he developed a close bond with the New Zealand speedster and spent considerable time with him at RCB this season.

At the same time, Mangesh expressed his appreciation for the guidance of all his senior pacer teammates.

"Jacob Duffy has a great swing and is a very good friend; we had a lot of fun. I have a slightly better bond with Duffy, but they are all great guys," the 23-year-old added.

Mangesh also shared his approach of staying focused even after conceding boundaries during a match.

He said, "It's simple, stick to your plan. If you execute well, like a yorker, and still get hit for a boundary, there's not much you can do because of fancy shots like scoops or glances. At RCB, I learned to focus on execution. You can't control everything; sometimes a batter plays a great shot, other times they get out on a bad ball. The best thing is to stay focused and trust your hard work."

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Rajat Patidar became the third captain in IPL history to win consecutive titles and the first-ever skipper to lift the trophy in his first two seasons at the helm.

Patidar made history by leading RCB to the 2025 and 2026 IPL crowns. In 2025, the Bengaluru-based franchise ended its long title drought by defeating Punjab Kings in the summit clash, and the team successfully defended their crown the following year by overcoming the Gujarat Titans in the 2026 final.

When asked about Patidar's leadership in IPL, Mangesh lauded RCB skipper for his calm and inspiring captaincy.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "I'm speechless because a franchise waits for years for a trophy, and then Rajat bhaiya came and showed great leadership. It's great how he captains and leads from the front. He stays very calm, even if you're hitting boundaries. He appreciates good balls and scolds a bit for bad ones, which is necessary. It's a great feeling playing under him; you play very freely."

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Mangesh, who represents Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket, has featured in three List A matches and two T20 games, claiming three wickets in each format.

Currently, the left-arm seamer is representing the Gwalior Cheetahs in the MPL 2026 season, where he has picked two wickets in three matches.

Talking about the team environment in the Gwalior Cheetahs, Mangesh said, "The team environment in Gwalior Cheetahs is quite good. It's a family-like atmosphere with great support. The best thing is that there's no distinction between big and small players; everyone is treated equally."

He added, "The management is excellent, supporting the players well, providing a great stay, and whatever we need is made available the next day. It's been a wonderful experience with Gwalior Cheetahs, and I wanted to play for this team again this year in the MPL."

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Mangesh Yadav has hailed the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) for providing young cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent and gain exposure.

Yadav said, "MPL has many talented players like Aniket Verma and Madhav Tiwari. We often felt there should be a stage for direct exposure. As players, we started working twice as hard when this league began because we felt we now had a stage to showcase ourselves."

"We were so happy when the league started. Players got exposure they didn't have before, because otherwise, you only have the Syed Mushtaq Ali, where selected players play. In a league, every player has a chance to show their game. The league plays a huge role, especially in my life, from 'nowhere' to RCB and winning trophies - it's been a great experience," he added.

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Yadav's remarks underline the importance of domestic leagues like the MPL in shaping the careers of emerging cricketers and providing opportunities to compete at higher levels.

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